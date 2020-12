Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday tracking a positive momentum in the international spot prices on a softer US dollar. Gold prices above Rs 49,000 level look strong, analysts said.

At 12:10 pm, gold futures for February delivery rose 0.54 percent to Rs 49,201 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,939 and opening price of Rs 49,035 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.63 percent higher at Rs 63,870 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 63,604 as compared to the previous close of Rs 63,471 per kg.

“The prices of precious metals gained on the back of concerns over increasing number of COVID-19 cases globally and a weakened US dollar,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Investors await policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve starting on Tuesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.

International gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, though the start of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and Canada buoyed hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and kept the metal's gains in check, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,831.64 per ounce, while US gold futures gained 0.3 percent to $1,836.50.

The dollar hovered near a more than two-and-a-half-year low, hurt by progress on a fiscal coronavirus relief bill as lawmakers appeared optimistic over a deal split into two parts in an effort to win approval.

“Technically, gold price could not manage to break $1,820 level, to start today with clear positivity and surpass $1,834.00, to head towards achieving expected gains in the upcoming sessions, on its way to test $1,856.00 initially, noting that surpassing this level will extend the bullish wave to reach $1,890.00 as a next station,” Kedia said.

He expects witnessing more rise in gold prices today, noting that breaking $1,820 will stop the expected rise and press on the price to suffer losses that start at $1790.70.

On MCX, Kedia said, “Gold may face resistance at Rs 49,800 level while support is placed at Rs 48,800. Silver may face resistance at Rs 65,200 level and support at Rs 62,700 level.”