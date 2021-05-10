  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams

Updated : May 10, 2021 10:37:44 IST

The dollar index languished near a more than two-month low against its rivals.
Holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.6 percent on Friday, reflecting increased investor interest in gold.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams
Published : May 10, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement