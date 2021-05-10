Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams Updated : May 10, 2021 10:37:44 IST The dollar index languished near a more than two-month low against its rivals. Holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.6 percent on Friday, reflecting increased investor interest in gold. Published : May 10, 2021 10:37 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply