Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday following gains in international spot prices on a weak US dollar. Silver prices also traded higher.

At 10:50 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.32 percent to Rs 47,746 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,595 and opening price of Rs 47,654 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.59 percent higher at Rs 72,106 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,650 as compared to the previous close of Rs 71,681 per kg.

“The gold prices rose on a weak US dollar and lower US Treasury yields. Concerns over economic disruptions due to the second wave of COVID-19 supports the safe-haven demand for precious metals,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices on Friday hovered near a 2-1/2-month high and were on track for their best week in five months, aided by a weaker dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields as investors cautiously await US non-farm payrolls report due later in the day, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was steady at $1,815.88 per ounce, after hitting its highest since February 16 at $1,817.90 in the previous session. Bullion up more than 2.5 percent so far this week. US gold futures were little changed at $1,816.40.

The dollar index slipped to a one-week low against its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to a two-week low.

“Gold breached an important resistance level of $1,800 and the bias now remains positive,” Kedia said.

Market participants await US monthly jobs report to gauge the Fed’s strategy on monetary support going forward. Economists expect 978,000 new US jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.

“On MCX, support for gold is seen at Rs 47,380 and resistance at Rs 47,950. Silver may find support at Rs 70,600 and resistance at Rs 73,200,” Kedia added.

Meanwhile, strength in the Indian rupee restricted gains in the precious metals. The rupee opened 13 paise higher at 73.63 per dollar, amid buying in the domestic equity market.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: