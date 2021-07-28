Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 47,900 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking a positive trend in the international spot prices ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.14 percent to Rs 47,640 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,573 and the opening price of Rs 47,610 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.42 percent higher at Rs 66,331 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 66,349 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,056 per kg.

International gold prices firmed on Wednesday above the key psychological level of $1,800 on a weaker dollar, though gains were curbed by investor caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer clues on the US central bank’s policy tapering plans, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,806.00 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,806.90.

“Gold prices are trading in a range ahead of the US Fed meeting. Weakness in the dollar is lifting the yellow metal prices. Gold and silver are likely to trade with a positive bias for the day,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

Investors will look for cues on when the US central bank will begin to taper its monetary support amid fast-rising prices and any view on the looming threat from Delta variant of coronavirus.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 47,900 and support is seen at Rs 47,300. Support for silver is seen at Rs 65,600 and resistance at Rs 67,100,” Sajeja added.

Meanwhile, the US dollar was pinned below 3-1/2-month peak scaled last week, curbed by a decline in real yields and trepidation ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.

“Gold is trading almost unchanged ahead of the FOMC outcome while the market participants will keep sharp eye on inflation and economic growth prospects. Precious metal is trading below the confluence point of $1,800 and lack of optimism is clearly visible on price action,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

“Gold on MCX is somehow managing the Rs 47,500 level on a closing basis and FOMC meeting out may enhance the volatility in today’s trade. Wobbly global equity market and declining bond yields are also holding gold prices at current levels. Our outlook for today’s trade is neutral to bullish due to lack of over optimism from FOMC meeting outcome however traders should be ready to higher volatility either side in next few days,” Matta added.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities:

