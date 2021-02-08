Insurance Partner
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 47,700 per 10 grams level

Updated : February 08, 2021 11:58 AM IST

The bias for both the precious metals remains positive for the day, analysts said.
The dollar fell from an over two-month peak on Friday after a weaker US jobs data stoked concerns of a slow recovery in the United States.
