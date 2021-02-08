Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 47,700 per 10 grams level

Gold prices in India edged higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking a positive momentum in the international spot prices amid weak US dollar index.

At 11:45 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.14 percent to Rs 47,320 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,256 and opening price of Rs 47,152 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.24 percent higher at Rs 68,900 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,700 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,738 per kg.

Last week, gold prices corrected sharply by 4.22 percent while silver prices declined by 1.39 percent after the Union Budget announcement of lower custom duty in gold and silver. However, weakness in the dollar supported the gold and silver prices.

“Gold rebounded above the $1,800 psychological level on Friday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and data showing slower-than-expected growth in the US. The expectation of relief package for the US economy may support gold and silver prices. Positive ETF flows and gains in base metals also support silver prices,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices edged higher on Monday, as softer US jobs data cemented hopes of further fiscal stimulus and pressured the dollar, although bullion's gains were capped by higher Treasury yields, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,813.96 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,815.50.

The dollar fell from an over two-month peak on Friday after a weaker US jobs data stoked concerns of a slow recovery in the United States.

However, limiting gold’s advance was benchmark 10-year Treasury yields at their highest since March last year. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“On MCX, support for gold is seen at Rs 46,950 level while resistance is placed at Rs 47,700 level. Silver may find support at Rs 67,600 level and resistance at Rs 70,000 level,” Kedia said.

The bias for both the precious metals remains positive for the day.

“As of today, traders can buy gold at Rs 47,000 levels with the stop loss of Rs 46,600 levels for the target of Rs 47,600 levels and also buy silver at Rs 68,000 levels with the stop loss of Rs 67,400 levels and for the target of Rs 69,500 levels,” said Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.

Meanwhile, stronger Indian rupee amid buying in domestic equity may limit gains in the yellow metal prices.

Here are gold and silver rates across major Indian cities:

Source: Kedia Commodities

