Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday amid a muted trend in the international spot prices as investors remained cautious ahead of the key US non-farm payrolls data.

At 10:15 am, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.33 percent to Rs 47,192 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,039 and the opening price of Rs 47,139 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.29 percent higher at Rs 69,321 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,224 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,120 per kg.

“Gold prices are choppy ahead of key US economic data which is expected to be dollar supportive. Strength in the dollar and rising bond yields is pressuring gold prices,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

However, on the domestic front, weakness in the Indian rupee amid volatile equity market is supporting the prices for the safe-haven metal, Kedia added.

“Gold may find support at Rs 46,800 and resistance at Rs 47,400. Support for silver is seen at Rs 68,200 and resistance is placed at Rs 70,100,” said Kedia.

International gold inched marginally higher Friday morning ahead of the release of crucial US employment data. US gold futures rose 0.18 percent to $1,780 per ounce. It has fallen 0.2 percent so far this week.

Investors will focus on the US job report for June, including non-farm payrolls, to be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar inched up on Friday towards three-month highs.

“Gold prices managed to recover its recent loss while regaining $1,775 level however the bulls are still constrained by bearish near-term technical charts and lack of risk aversion in the marketplace. The lacklustre behaviour of yellow metal is likely to continue until its cross and sustain $1,800 levels,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

On MCX, gold managed to trade above Rs 47,000 level giving some relief rally however it is likely to remain in a tight range.

“We recommend to strictly trade as per the range and continue to focus on capturing the small profits in the counter. The key level for gold August contract is Rs 47,051,” Matta said.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities:

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)