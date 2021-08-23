Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 47,350 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following a positive trend in the international spot prices as the US dollar retreated from multi-month highs.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.20 percent to Rs 47,250 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,158 and the opening price of Rs 47,215 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.59 percent higher at Rs 62,086 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 62,144 as compared to the previous close of Rs 61,721 per kg.

“Gold on MCX is rangebound and somehow able to hold Rs 47,000 prices in the past few days. The precious metal will have to cross and sustain above Rs 48,000 mark for the trend reversal confirmation,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

Matta advises participants who have a strategic position in gold to hedge it while tactical positions must be align to key pivotal levels either side proactively during the day. Key level for gold October contract is Rs 47,200, he added.

International gold prices edged higher on Monday after the US dollar retreated from multi-month highs, while investor concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could dampen the global economic recovery also lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,787.48 per ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,788.80.

The dollar index was down 0.2 percent, moving away from the 9-1/2-month high hit last week, lifting gold’s allure for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, gains in the Indian rupee amid strength in the domestic equity market limited the upside for the precious metal prices.

“Gold and silver are making a bottom. Momentum indicator RSI creating a positive divergence in silver in 4 hourly chart. So traders are advised to create fresh longs positions in gold and silver. Traders should also focus on important technical levels for the day,” said Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities.

August Gold: Support 1 – Rs 46,950, Support 2 – Rs 46,800; Resistance 1 – Rs 47,350, Resistance 2 – Rs 47,500.

September Silver: Support 1 – Rs 61,100, Support 2 – Rs 60,500; Resistance 1 – Rs 62,350, Resistance 2 – Rs 63,000.

