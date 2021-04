Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following a positive trend in the international spot prices amid a weak dollar. Silver prices also gained almost one percent.

At 10:50 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.49 percent to Rs 45,570 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,349 and the opening price of Rs 45,420 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.94 percent higher at Rs 65,171 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 65,150 as compared to the previous close of Rs 64,562 per kg.

“Gold prices gained due to a correction in the dollar. Rising COVID-19 cases, weak Indian rupee and the recent correction in the equity market are also supporting domestic gold prices. Revival in prices of base metals is positive for silver,” said Amit Sajeja, ‎Vice President - Research- Commodities & Currencies, Motilal Oswal Group.

International gold prices rose on Tuesday to their highest level in more than a week as a weaker dollar and pullback in US bond yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,734.72 per ounce after hitting its highest since March 26 at $1,735.30. US gold futures were also up 0.4 percent at $1,734.80 per ounce.

The dollar slumped to an almost two-week low versus a basket of rival currencies, while US Treasury yields also fell as investors paused recent selling of government bonds. Weaker Treasury yields translate into a lower opportunity cost for holding bullion, which pays no return.

The bias for gold and silver remains positive. Hence, Sajeja recommends buying gold on dips.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 45,750 and support is seen at Rs 45,200, Resistance for silver is placed at Rs 66,500 and support at Rs 64,200,” he said.