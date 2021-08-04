Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; experts suggest buy on dips

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday following a positive trend in the international spot prices. Silver prices also gained half a percent.

At 1:00 pm, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.09 percent to Rs 47,906 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,864 and the opening price of Rs 47,920 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.43 percent higher at Rs 68,203 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,000 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,914 per kg.

“Gold prices are trading in a range getting support from a weak US dollar. The US non-farm payroll later this week will be keenly watched. The sentiment for gold remains bullish, hence buying on dips is advised,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 47,560 and resistance at Rs 48,280. Support for silver is seen at Rs 67,100 and resistance at Rs 69,400,” Kedia added.

International gold edged higher on Wednesday, propped up by a subdued dollar, although prices lingered in a narrow range as investors focused on US jobs data due later this week to gauge economic recovery, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,813.78 per ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,816.50.

Meanwhile, the National Employment Report by payroll processor ADP, due later in the day, could set the stage for the much anticipated US non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

“Market participants are eyeing on US non-farm payrolls data to be released on this Friday while precious metal is like to trade directionless in absence of any fresh catalyst. Our view on gold is neutral today as the prices are going nowhere and becoming purely a day trader’s play while respecting all key pivotal levels on both sides,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

Also, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2 percent to 1,027.97 tonnes on Tuesday.

The dollar was pinned near recent lows against other currencies.

Meanwhile, gains in the rupee amid strong buying in the domestic equity market is limiting gains in the precious metal prices.

“Gold and silver are giving some positive signal on the daily chart, momentum indicator RSI also indicating the same on the hourly chart. So traders are advised to create fresh long positions near given support levels. Traders should also focus on important technical levels for the day,” said Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities.

August Gold: Support 1 – Rs 47,800, Support 2 – Rs 47600; Resistance 1 – Rs 48,000, Resistance 2 – Rs 48,200.

September Silver: Support 1 – Rs 67,450, Support 2 – Rs 67,000; Resistance 1 – Rs 68,350, Resistance 2 – Rs 69,000.

