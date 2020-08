Gold prices in India traded flat with a negative bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking a subdued trend in the international spot prices amid strength in the US dollar.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for October delivery eased 0.05 percent to Rs 50,900 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,924 and opening price of Rs 51,165 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.21 percent lower at Rs 63,231 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 64,398 as compared to the previous close of Rs 64,007 per kg.

“The trend in gold and silver prices is expected to remain bearish due to strength in the US dollar and signs of progress in US-China trade talks,” said Ajay Kedia, Director Kedia Commodity.

“On MCX, resistance for gold is placed at Rs 51,500 and support at Rs 50,640. Gold may trade bearish and we may see Rs 50,250 levels,” Kedia said.

International gold was little changed on Wednesday, as worries over global economic outlook offset pressure from signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations, while investors await a speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was flat at $1,928.35 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,934.70.

“Today gold prices are expected to trade on a negative note on the back of strength in dollar. Global equity market is trading higher as investors cheered signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations and following a fresh Wall Street rally and also positive cues in front of vaccine of COVID-19. The US Food and Drug Administration's move to allow the blood plasma treatment was hailed by President Donald Trump,” said Anuj Gupta, DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd.

“As of today, traders can go for sell in gold at Rs 51,400 levels with the stop loss of Rs 51,950 levels for the target of 50,600 levels. They can also go for sell in Silver at Rs 65,200 levels, with the stop loss of 66,800 levels and for the target of 63,000 levels. Traders can use sell on rise strategy in Gold and Silver. In the Bullion index “Bulldex” traders can also go for sell at 16,050 with the stop loss of 16,150 and for the target of 15,880,” Gupta added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was against the US dollar amid lackluster trade in the domestic stock markets.