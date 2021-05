Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday as international spot prices held firm near a four-month high, while silver prices fell.

At 10:50 am, gold futures for June delivery eased 0.12 percent to Rs 48,250 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,307 and opening price of Rs 48,261 on the MCX. Silver July futures traded 0.85 percent lower at Rs 72,573 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 72,630 as compared to the previous close of Rs 73,196 per kg.

“The bias for gold remains positive supported by weakness in US dollar. Inflows into gold exchange-traded funds indicated investors were buying the precious metal to hedge against inflation worries. However, strength in rupee is weighing on the domestic yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices held steady near a four-month high on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar, ahead of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting that are expected to shed more light on policymakers' view on inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,868.07 per ounce after hitting its highest since January 29 at $1,874.80 in the previous session. US gold futures were steady at $1,867.70.

The dollar index slipped to a near three-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Investors now await the release of minutes from the US Fed's April 27-28 policy meeting.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 47,880 and resistance at Rs 48,640. Support for silver is seen at Rs 71,400 and resistance at Rs 74,000,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, strength in the Indian rupee amid volatility in the domestic equity market pressurized the precious metal prices.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: