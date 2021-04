Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday after the international spot prices gained amid a weak US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

At 11:25 am, gold futures for June delivery eased 0.05 percent to Rs 47,510 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,532 and opening price of Rs 47,604 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.34 percent lower at Rs 68,440 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,086 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,674 per kg.

“The gold prices are likely to remain rangebound. Investors will keenly watch for the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting and the COVID situation in India. However, the upside for gold price remains capped as strong US economic data seems to be supportive for the dollar,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices gained on Monday as rising coronavirus cases boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal, supported by a weaker dollar as investors await this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting, while auto-catalyst palladium was little changed after scaling historic highs last week, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,781.97 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $$1,781.90 per ounce.

US factory activity powered ahead in early April, while retail sales jumped to a record high in March and hiring accelerated.

Meanwhile, speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold in the week to April 20, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

“Gold is expected to trade sideways unless it breaches $1,800 levels. On MCX, a significant move can be seen above Rs 48,100 level,” Kedia added.

Meanwhile, a strong rupee amid buying in the domestic equity market also pressurized the precious metal prices.

“Gold may find support at Rs 47,100 and resistance at Rs 48,100 level. Support for silver is seen at Rs 66,500 and resistance at Rs 70,000,” Kedia said.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: