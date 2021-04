Gold prices in India traded flat with a negative bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday following a muted trend in the international spot prices after a sharp rise in the previous session. The yellow metal is on track to register weekly gains of over a percent due to weakness in the dollar and falling US Treasury yields.

At 10:15 am, gold futures for June delivery eased 0.13 percent to Rs 46,775 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,838 and the opening price of Rs 46,766 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.037 percent lower at Rs 67,250 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,181 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,501 per kg.

“The gold prices are likely to get support from a weak dollar, expectations of high inflation, rising COVID-19 infection cases and a weak rupee. The bias for precious metals remains positive,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold on Friday held near a more than one-month peak scaled in the previous session, with bullion set for a weekly gain of over 1 percent, as a weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields offered support along with a surprise jump in US jobless claims, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was steady at $1,755.91 per ounce, having hit a high since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on Thursday. The metal has gained nearly 1.5 percent for the week so far, after posting losses in the previous two weeks. However, US gold futures fell 0.1 percent on Friday to $1,756.20 per ounce.

The US dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of currencies after the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased for the second straight week, last week.

US Treasury yields fell on Thursday, pressured by fresh dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He noted that an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary, and warned that an uptick in COVID-19 cases could slow the recovery.

"Gold on MCX need to break Rs 47,140 to continue its rally else today as Friday can see pull-back till Rs 46,540 level. Gold may find support at Rs 46,450 and resistance at Rs 47,200. Support for silver is seen at Rs 66,200 and resistance at Rs 68,200,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower at 74.77 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday’s close of 74.60. Weakness in the rupee may further support the precious metal prices.

