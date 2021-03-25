Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; support seen at Rs 44,550 per 10 grams Updated : March 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST The dollar index jumped to fresh four-month highs on concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and potential US tax hikes. US gold futures were also up 0.2 percent at $1,735.90 per ounce. Published : March 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply