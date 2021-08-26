Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; support placed at Rs 47,000 per 10 grams

Gold and silver prices in India edged lower in early deals on Thursday, tracking weakness in the global spot prices, as the dollar grew stronger. A rise in the greenback makes gold more expensive for those holding other currencies.

At 10:05 am, gold futures for October delivery eased 0.03 percent to Rs 47,166 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,179 and the opening price of Rs 47,181 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.11 percent lower at Rs 63,201 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 63,021 as compared to the previous close of Rs 63,272 per kg.

International gold prices inched lower on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week, which could provide cues to the central bank's plans over tapering of economic stimulus, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,788.17 per ounce. Prices fell 0.7 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day decline in more than two weeks. US gold futures were little changed at $1,789.80.

"Gold prices seem in hibernation mode and operating comfortably within the range of $1770-$1810/oz. Market participants are keenly eyeing on the upcoming economic symposium which could become the new catalyst for gold to surge," said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

On MCX, the outlook is negative until the yellow metal crosses and sustains above Rs 47,500 level, he added saying that the momentum indicators were suggesting some more profit booking.

The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback against six other currencies -- was up 0.07 percent at the time at 92.90, having risen as much as 0.10 percent earlier in the day.

Many analysts expect bullion prices to remain volatile this week.

According to Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head of Commodity Research, Prithvi Finmart, MCX gold futures have support at Rs 47,050-46,800, and resistance at Rs 47,330-47,600. For silver, he has pegged support at Rs 62,900-62,500 and resistance at Rs 63,600-64,100 levels.

"Many traders and investors are thinking that the Fed will decide to extend its easy money policies for a longer period of time than they had reckoned just a few weeks ago, due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of Covid-19. The marketplace continues to be lush with ample liquidity and could support metals amid demand will continue to improve due to liquidity," he said.

Jain recommends buying silver around Rs 62,900 for a target of Rs 64,100 with a stop loss at Rs 62,500.