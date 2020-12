Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking a subdued trend in the international spot prices.

At 11:40 am, gold futures for February delivery eased 0.07 percent to Rs 48,535 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,567 and the opening price of Rs 48,459 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.68 percent lower at Rs 62,768 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 62,481 as compared to the previous close of Rs 63,198 per kg.

“Gold price stabilized due to short-covering at key support levels. The bias for the yellow metal looks positive till it trades above Rs 48,100 level on MCX,” said Amit Sajeja, VP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold eased on Wednesday after a sharp rise in the previous session, due to uncertainty over a US stimulus package, while progress in a COVID-19 vaccine development also weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,810.36 per ounce, after jumping more than 2 percent on Tuesday, its biggest jump in nearly a month. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,812.60.

According to Sajeja, the short covering in the gold price may extend if the price breaches the $1,835 level.

“On MCX, support for gold is placed at Rs 48,100 level. As the bias seems positive, one can buy gold for a target of Rs 49,000,” Sajeja said.