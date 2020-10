Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday traded flat amid gains in international spot prices that rose on a softer dollar and hopes of the additional stimulus package in the US.

At 11:30 am, gold futures for December delivery eased 0.11 percent to Rs 50,280 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,334 and opening price of Rs 50,330 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.57 percent higher at Rs 60,260 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 60,001 as compared to the previous close of Rs 59,919 per kg.

“Easing Dollar and hopes over additional stimulus might levy some support for the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher in today’s session,” Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.

International gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a softer dollar and signs of progress in negotiations over fresh US stimulus measures bolstered the metal's appeal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,891.10 per ounce, starting the new month on a positive note after it slumped to its biggest monthly drop since late 2016 in September. US gold futures inched 0.1 percent higher to $1,897.30.

The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent against its rivals to hover near a one-week low, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors now await for the US initial jobless claims data due later in the day and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday for clues about the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

“As for today, traders can buy gold at Rs 50,300 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,000 levels for the target of 50,900 levels. They can buy Silver at Rs 60,000 levels, with the stop loss of 59,200 levels and for the target of 61,500 levels,” Gupta added.

Further, strong Indian rupee amid rally in domestic equity market pressurized the yellow metal prices.