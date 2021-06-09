Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; resistance seen at Rs 49,400 per 10 grams Updated : June 09, 2021 11:26:06 IST Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,893.80 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,896.60. US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near more than a month's low, while the dollar index held firm. The dollar is a major driver of gold and it is expected to remain week unless the Federal Reserve raises the interest rates. Published : June 09, 2021 11:26 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply