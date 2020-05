Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday amid muted trend international spot prices on improved investor risk sentiment after easing of lockdown in some economies, analysts said.

At 2:25 pm, gold futures for June delivery inched higher 0.03 percent to Rs 45,765 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,751 and opening price of Rs 45,641 on the MCX.

“Gold prices capped the gains amid firm dollar in the domestic market. Easing lockdown in economies such as the United States and Italy improved risk sentiment while applied pressure on the yellow metal prices,” an analyst from a large brokerage house said.

In the international market, spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,704.69 per ounce while US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,712.10.

However, overall fundamentals for the yellow metal remain bullish as a major recovery in the global economy does not seem likely in the near term.

Weakness in Indian rupee also supports the yellow metal prices. Rupee ended 13 paise lower at 75.76 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

Analysts see support for gold prices at Rs 45,500 while resistance is placed at Rs 46,000 on MCX.