Gold prices traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday following a muted trend in the international spot prices as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s address at an annual conference later today.

At 10:55 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.09 percent to Rs 51,825 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,779 and opening price of Rs 51,601 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.18 percent higher at Rs 67,648 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 66,709 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,529 per kg.

“Gold prices eased after a sharp rebound seen in the previous quarter. Gold is in a consolidation phase. However, a fall in US dollar will support gold prices and the short term trend in the yellow metal remains positive,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold prices fell following a sharp rise in the previous session, as investors squared positions ahead of a much-awaited speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Reuters reported.

Powell is set to address the Fed's annual central bankers' conference with investors looking for any hints of the bank's strategy on inflation and monetary policy.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent to $1,941.43 per ounce, after rising 1.3 percent on Wednesday on expectations of more stimulus measures. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,949.50.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to a near one-week low. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 51,250-51,500 level. However, prices may test Rs 52,200 level, breaching this it may rise towards Rs 52,600 level,” Sajeja added.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee traded flat against the US dollar amid upbeat domestic equity markets.