Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking a muted trend in international spot prices while silver gained.

At 11:05 am, gold futures for February delivery eased 0.08 percent to Rs 49,100 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 49,140 and opening price of Rs 49,155 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.32 percent higher at Rs 66,855 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 66,896 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,642 per kg.

“Gold prices recovered from last week’s fall amid a weak US dollar. Hopes of an economic stimulus package in the US is supporting gold prices and the trend in the precious metals is expected to remain positive,” said Amit Sajeja, VP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

Sajeja is of the view that investors can buy gold on any dip towards Rs 49,000 for a target of Rs 49,450 per 10 gms.

International gold prices gained on Monday as the dollar eased and hopes that a massive economic stimulus in the world’s largest economy would be passed remained intact, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,854.95 per ounce, recovering from a 0.9 percent decline in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,854.30.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 48,950 level, while resistance at Rs 49,500 level. Support for silver is seen at Rs 66,300 and resistance at Rs 67,800-68,000 levels,” Sajeja said.