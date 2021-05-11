Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near Rs 47,900 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on drop Updated : May 11, 2021 10:56:21 IST US gold futures were little changed at $1,836.90 per ounce. The dollar index hovered close to a more than two-month low hit in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. Published : May 11, 2021 10:54 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply