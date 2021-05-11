Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near Rs 47,900 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on drop

Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday tracking a muted trend in the international spot prices. Experts suggest buying gold on dips as the bias remains positive for the precious metals.

At 10:45 am, gold futures for June delivery eased 0.05 percent to Rs 47,926 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,951 and opening price of Rs 47,952 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.09 percent lower at Rs 71,480 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,319 as compared to the previous close of Rs 71,544 per kg.

“Gold and silver prices are expected to trade rangebound. However, weak US dollar, lower US Treasury bond yields and rising coronavirus cases are likely to support the yellow metal prices. Hence, buying gold on the drop is suggested,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited US consumer price data due later this week to measure whether inflationary pressure is building, with a weaker dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields supporting the metal, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,835.41 per ounce, after hitting its highest since February 11 at $1,845.06 on Monday. US gold futures were little changed at $1,836.90 per ounce.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were pinned below 1.6 percent, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

The dollar index hovered close to a more than two-month low hit in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Investors are waiting for the US consumer price index report due on Wednesday to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.

“On MCX, support for gold is seen at Rs 47,580 and resistance at Rs 48,240. If gold sustains above Rs 48,240, it may test Rs 48,650 level. Silver may find support at Rs 70,200 and resistance at Rs 72,800,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, weakness in the Indian rupee amid selling in the domestic equity market supported the appeal for the precious metal. The local currency opened 13 paise lower at 73.48 per dollar.

