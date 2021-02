Gold prices in India traded flat with a positive bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday amid a subdued trend in the international spot prices, while silver prices gained over 1 percent.

At 10:30 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.13 percent to Rs 47,380 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,318 and opening price of Rs 47,436 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.02 percent higher at Rs 69,822 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,300 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,117 per kg.

“The gold prices gained on hopes of fiscal stimulus in the US and recent weakness in the dollar. In the international market, the gold price is trading above the key level of $1,810 which is positive,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Meanwhile, silver prices rallied over 1 percent on the back of strong industrial demand.

“The rally in base metal prices and industrial demand is supporting silver prices. The outlook for silver looks positive,” Kedia added.

International gold Gold eased on Monday after US Treasury yields jumped to their highest in nearly 11 months in the previous session, with platinum scaling a six-year peak on expectations of a supply shortfall, a Reuters reports said.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,821.84 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.1 percent to $1,822.30.

Experts are of the view that the trend in precious metal is expected to remain sideways to positive. Mixed economic data from major economies may lend support to gold and silver prices.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 47,680 level, while support is seen at Rs 47,050 level. Silver may face resistance at Rs 71,200 level and support at Rs 68,600 level,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, strong Indian rupee amid a rally in the domestic equity market on improved investor risk-appetite may limit gains the precious metal prices.

Here are gold rates in major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory

Here are silver rates in major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory