Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following a muted trend in the international spot prices. Silver prices declined more than 1 percent.

At 10:35 am, gold futures for April delivery eased 0.06 percent to Rs 44,996 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,021 and opening price of Rs 44,974 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.55 percent lower at Rs 66,478 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,000 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,527 per kg.

“Stronger US dollar and a spike in Treasury Bond yields are pressurizing the yellow metal, while concerns over rising COVID-19 cases around the world and fresh lockdowns in Europe are supporting the gold prices,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

Concerns that developments in Turkey would threaten other financial markets strengthened the dollar, making gold expensive for non-US investors.

International gold prices slipped on Monday as investors opted for alternative safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar and bonds after Turkey's abrupt decision to replace its central bank head with a critic of high interest rates sparked financial uncertainty, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,741.19 per ounce, having dipped as much as 0.7 percent earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,740.20 per ounce.

Last week, yields spiked on the longer end of the curve, fuelled by the Fed policy meeting, boosting economic growth expectations for 2021. Higher yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3 percent to 1,051.78 tonnes on Friday from 1,048.28 tonnes on Thursday.

“Gold is expected to remain sideways to negative amid mixed sentiment. However, the downside looks restricted. The gold-silver ratio rose, which is positive for gold prices,” Kedia said.

On MCX, support for gold is seen at Rs 44,650, while resistance is placed at Rs 45,300 level. Silver May futures is likely to find support at Rs 65,600 and resistance at Rs 68,100 level, he added.

