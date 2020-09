Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday following a muted trend in the international spot prices amid strong US dollar. Silver eased to near Rs 59,500 per kg level.

At 11:00 am, gold futures for October delivery eased 0.09 percent to Rs 49,857 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 49,904 and opening price of Rs 49,826 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.22 percent lower at Rs 59,500 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 59,320 as compared to the previous close of Rs 59,629 per kg.

“Gold prices were trading lower but recovered from lows. Gold may turn positive on short-covering ahead of a weekend,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold inched higher on Friday on renewed hopes of more US stimulus measures, though the bullion was on track for its biggest weekly decline in more than a month pressured by a stronger dollar, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,869.47 per ounce. But on a weekly basis, prices are down 4.1 percent so far. US gold futures were down 0.4 percent to $1,870.30.

The dollar index was on track for its best week since early-April, up 1.5 percent, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Gold is expected to trade with a positive bias in the short-term. On MCX, gold may test Rs 50,200-50,300 level while support is placed at Rs 49,500-49,550 level,” Sajeja said.