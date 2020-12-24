Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; may face resistance at Rs 50,400 per 10 grams level Updated : December 24, 2020 11:17 AM IST Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,875.61 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,881.20. Better than expected US’ durable goods orders data and the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus in Britain also supported safe-haven gold. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.