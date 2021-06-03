Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; may face resistance at Rs 49,980 per 10 grams Updated : June 03, 2021 10:49:05 IST US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,907.70 per ounce. The dollar index, however, edged 0.1 percent higher against its rivals, making gold less appealing for other currency holders. SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4 percent to 1,041.75 tonnes on Wednesday. Published : June 03, 2021 10:49 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply