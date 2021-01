Gold prices in India rebounded to trade flat with a positive bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday tracking a mixed trend in the international spot prices, while silver prices also traded flat.

At 11:00 am, gold futures for February delivery rose 0.09 percent to Rs 49,383 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 49,341 and the opening price of Rs 49,320 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.10 percent higher at Rs 65,619 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 65,444 as compared to the previous close of Rs 65,555 per kg.

“Concerns over rising coronavirus infection cases in many countries may support gold and silver prices. Meanwhile, hopes of a stimulus package in the US will further add gains in the yellow metal,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold ticked higher on Tuesday as Asian stocks slipped on political ferment in Washington and a global surge in coronavirus cases, although a firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields limited gains, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent at $1,847.96 per ounce, after touching its lowest since December 2 in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,847.30.

However, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held firm at 10-month highs as investors adjusted for higher government spending, helping the dollar firm and making gold expensive. Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest yielding gold.

Analysts believe the precious metals may remain volatile going ahead.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 48,900 level and resistance at Rs 49,700 level. Support for silver is seen at Rs 64,700 level and resistance at Rs 66,500 level. Gold is likely to trade sideways to positive,” Kedia said.