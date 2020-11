Gold prices in India traded steady on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday tracking a muted trend in the international spot prices. The yellow metal is likely to trade in a range for today, analysts said.

At 11:35 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.09 percent to Rs 48,560 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,517 and the opening price of Rs 48,508 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.52 percent lower at Rs 59,563 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 59,507 as compared to the previous close of Rs 59,873 per kg.

Both the precious metals ended flat on Thursday as markets were closed in the US for Thanksgiving Day.

“Gold prices are flat amid lack of data points on the international front. However, concerns over rising COVID-19 infection cases and sustained hopes of a stimulus package in the US is support for gold prices. The precious metal is likely to trade sideways to positive,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices were set for a third straight week of declines as growing optimism over a coronavirus vaccine drove investors into traditionally riskier assets and out of the safe-haven metal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,807.86 per ounce. US gold futures were steady at $1,806.00.

Bullion was set to fall 3.3 percent on the week.

Technically, analysts believe that gold has support at $1,800 an ounce.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 48,200 level while resistance is placed at Rs 48,900 level. Support for silver is placed at Rs 58,800 and resistance is seen at Rs 60,600 level,” Kedia added.