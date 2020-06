Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday amid muted trend in international spot prices while fears of the second wave of the pandemic supported the prices, analysts said.

At 11:55 am, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.04 percent to Rs 47,320 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,338 and opening price of Rs 47,301 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.42 percent lower at Rs 48,238 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 48,151 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,436 per kg.

“Gold prices are trading in a broad range of $1,700-1,750 per ounce. Concerns over the second wave of coronavirus is supporting the prices while better US macro data amid strong dollar puts pressure,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International spot prices were steady, with the metal caught between a strengthening US dollar and a pullback in global equities, as worries that new coronavirus cases could jeopardize an economic recovery weighed on markets.

Spot gold was flat at $1,726.63 per ounce. US gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,736.20 per ounce.

“On MCX, a recent fall in the rupee is supporting the gold prices. Gold may find resistance at Rs 47,800 and support is seen at Rs 46,500 levels,” Kedia added.

However, experts believe that gold prices may trade with a downside bias going ahead.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee traded flat amid a buying in the domestic equity market.