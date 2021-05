Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday while silver prices declined as strength in the domestic rupee amid buying in equity markets dented the safe-haven appeal for precious metals, analysts said.

At 12:45 pm, gold futures for June delivery inched 0.08 percent higher to Rs 46,909 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,871 and opening price of Rs 46,979 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.16 percent lower at Rs 69,540 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,066 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,649 per kg.

“The gold prices are likely to remain sideways to negative amid mixed economic data that looks dollar supportive and comments from Fed officials and US treasury secretary. Investors will now focus on April payrolls data due on Friday for further cues on the health of the US economy,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices ticked up on Wednesday, lifted by a retreat in the dollar, although gains were kept in check after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may need to rise, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,781.14 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,784.60.

The dollar index was down 0.1 percent against its rivals after scaling a near two-week peak in the previous session.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 46,650 and resistance at Rs 47,200 level. Support for silver is seen at Rs 68,700 and resistance at Rs 70,600,” Kedia added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded higher amid buying seen in the domestic equity market, pressuring the precious metal prices.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: