Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday tracking a muted trend in the international spot prices as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve decision. Silver prices fell.

At 11:00 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.11 percent to Rs 44,950 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,900 and the opening price of Rs 44,950 on the MCX. Silver May futures eased 0.01 percent to Rs 67,659 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,572 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,669 per kg.

“Gold is holding on the recovery from the previous session as the US dollar stabilized. Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases may increase demand for the safe-haven metal. The US Fed is expected to maintain a dovish stance, which will further support the gold prices,” said Amit Sajeja, VP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as investors watched for a US Federal Reserve meeting to tackle concerns over inflation and bond yields, although appetite for riskier assets grew on hopes of a swifter economic recovery, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was flat at $1,731.89 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,730.40 per ounce.

According to Sajeja, the short-term trend for gold looks positive and it may test the $1,750 level soon, while silver may reach the $26.80 level.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 45,200 and support is placed at Rs 44,600. Silver may face resistance at Rs 68,200 and support at Rs 66,700,” Sajeja said.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: