Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy on dips for a target of Rs 46,660, suggest experts

Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday following a muted trend in the international spot prices, while silver prices declined.

At 10:30 am, gold futures for October delivery was flat at Rs 46,390 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,388 and opening price of Rs 46,300 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.27 percent lower at Rs 62,602 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 62,528 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,771 per kg.

“The undertone for the gold prices remains bullish amid a fall in US dollar and Treasury yields. Concerns over the rising Delta variant of coronavirus support the precious metal prices. The trend remains positive and any dip in prices can be utilised as a buying opportunity,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices steadied on Thursday after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session, as worries of an early tapering in economic support eased after data showed the US consumer price inflation cooled in July, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold inched 0.1 percent lower to $1,749.62 per ounce, having recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 6 on Wednesday. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,751.00.

The dollar index, meanwhile, was flat and hovered below a more than four-month high hit on Wednesday.

“Gold has support at $1,742-1,728 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,766-1,778 per troy ounce; Silver has support at $23.20-22.88 per troy ounce and resistance at $23.84-24.10 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 46,100-Rs 45,920 and resistance at Rs 46,550-Rs 46,800; Silver is having support at Rs 62,200-Rs 61,800 and resistance at Rs 63,100-Rs 63,600 levels,” said Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head of Commodity Research, Prithvi Finmart.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips for a target of Rs 46,660 and buying silver for the target of Rs 63,500.

Meanwhile, strength in Indian rupee amid buying in domestic equity markets pressurised the precious metal prices.

