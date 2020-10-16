Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy for a target of 51,200 levels, suggest experts Updated : October 16, 2020 11:09 AM IST International gold slipped and looked set to post its first weekly drop in three. The dollar index was headed for its first weekly gain in three, supported by surging coronavirus cases and stalled progress toward US stimulus. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.