Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday amid a subdued trend in the international spot prices on a strong US dollar and a sharp rise in global bond yields. Silver prices declined.

At 10:15 am, gold futures for April delivery eased 0.08 percent to Rs 46,203 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,241 and opening price of Rs 46,340 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.70 percent lower at Rs 68,790 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,400 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,276 per kg.

“Gold prices look weak due to strength in US dollar and a spike in bond yields. The prices may remain lower on the back of falling investment demand SPDR Gold Trust holdings fell,” said Jigar Trivedi, ‎Fundamental Research Analyst – Commodity, ‎Anand Rathi.

Trivedi is of the view that the trend in gold prices remains bearish and ‘sell on rise’ strategy can be applied.

International gold inched higher after hitting a one-week low on Friday but headed for a second straight weekly and monthly decline as brighter economic outlook and inflation fears propped up US. Treasury yields, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,773.06 per ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest since February 19 at $1,764.90. Prices were down 0.6 percent for the week and 4 percent for the month so far. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,771.80 on Friday.

Prices had dropped 1.9 percent on Thursday as benchmark US Treasury yields hit their highest since the pandemic began, lifting the dollar. Higher inflation boosts gold but also lifts Treasury yields, which in turn increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.6 percent on Thursday to its lowest since May 2020.

“Gold may face resistance at $1,785-1,810 levels, whole support is seen at $1,750-1,765 levels. On MCX, support for gold is seen at Rs 45,900-46,100 levels and resistance is placed at Rs 46,450-46,800 levels,” Trivedi said.

According to him, silver may find support at Rs 69,300-70,000 levels and resistance is placed at Rs 66.700-68,000 levels.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory

Here are silver rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory