Gold prices in India traded flat with a negative bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday amid subdued trend in international spot prices and a stronger rupee, analysts said.

At 12:40 pm, gold futures for August delivery eased 0.01 percent to Rs 48,153 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,158 and opening price of Rs 48,053 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.11 percent lower at Rs 49,151 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 49,188 as compared to the previous close of Rs 49,204 per kg.

“Gold prices eased after strong US jobs data, a rebound in dollar and selling pressure at higher levels. The sentiment may remain bearish for the day, but for the next week, investors are suggested to go long on any dips,” said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst, Anand Rathi.

In the international market, gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range as worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the United States and China overshadowed strong US jobs data, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,775.35 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,785. US markets are closed on Friday ahead of Independence Day on July 4.

Meanwhile, stronger Indian rupee also pressurized the yellow metal prices. The rupee strengthened to its highest level in more than three months and was trading higher near 74.69 per dollar level, amid upbeat domestic equity market.

“For intraday perspective, support for gold prices is placed at Rs 48,000-47,950 levels while resistance is seen at Rs 48,200-48,280 levels on the MCX,” Trivedi said.

However, Trivedi suggests buying gold on any dips for the next week as rising coronavirus cases, increasing investment demand for gold and fears of the prolonged economic slowdown will support the yellow metal prices.

“For next week, gold may find support at Rs 47,900-47,750 levels while it may face resistance at Rs 48,300-48,400 levels,” Trivedi added.