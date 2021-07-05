Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat above Rs 47,300 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on dips

Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following a muted trend in the international prices as investors awaited more US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans.

At 10:45 am, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.08 percent to Rs 47,322 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,285 and the opening price of Rs 47,349 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.46 percent higher at Rs 70,510 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,445 as compared to the previous close of Rs 70,188 per kg.

“The gold prices are trading rangebound amid lack of fresh cues. Concerns over the new variant of coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven appeal for the yellow metal, but the prices are also witnessing profit booking at higher levels,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

Kedia expects gold to trade sideways going ahead and recommends buying both precious metals on dips in prices.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 47,000 and resistance at Rs 47,600. Support for silver is seen at Rs 69,200 and resistance at Rs 71,000,” Kedia added.

“After the release of US employment data where more jobs were added than expected in June, gold prices first time post the recent FOMC outcome have shown some bullishness however could not cross the important resistance level of $1,800 an ounce. Market participants are expecting a relatively less hawkish tilt in upcoming Fed’s June monetary policy meeting minutes which may help yellow metal to surge,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

The dollar ticked up 0.1 percent against its rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities said that both gold and silver were making the bottom and indicating strong pullback signals.

“The momentum indicator RSI also giving strong positive divergence in the daily chart. So traders are advised to make long positions in gold and silver, traders should also focus on important technical levels for the day,” Khare said.

August Gold: Support 1 – Rs 47,000, Support 2 – Rs 46,700; Resistance 1 – Rs 47,525, Resistance 2 – Rs 47,800.

September Silver: Support 1 – Rs 69,500, Support 2 – Rs 68,900; Resistance 1 – Rs 70,830, Resistance 2 – Rs 71,825.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities:

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)