Gold prices traded lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment in the commodity markets remained subdued as a strong dollar and Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's comments on stronger US economic growth weighed on bullion. Silver prices also ebbed lower.

At 12:25 pm, the gold futures for June delivery traded 0.41 percent lower to Rs 47,125 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,319 and the opening price of Rs 47,226 on the MCX.

Silver futures traded 0.33 percent higher at Rs 70,519 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,611 as compared to the previous close of Rs 70,900 per kg.

International gold prices retreated from a more than two-month high on Tuesday. Per a Reuters report, the metal slipped due to an uptick in the dollar, although weaker-than-expected US economy data stoked concerns over recovery.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,788.89 per ounce, US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,789.40 per ounce.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent against its rivals, making gold less attractive for other currency holders.

In currency markets, the Indian rupee advanced 14 paise to 73.81 per dollar on Tuesday, reflecting a rise of 14 paise over its last close, as a positive trend in equity markets lifted investor sentiment.