Gold prices in India traded near record-high levels on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday tracking gains in international spot prices amid weak dollar and safe-haven demand, analysts said.

At 11:25 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.85 percent to Rs 55,564 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 55,098 and opening price of Rs 55,265 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 3.76 percent higher at Rs 74,595 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,893 as compared to the previous close of Rs 72,560 per kg.

“Gold prices continue to remain strong amid safe-haven buying and a weak dollar. Profit booking at higher levels may not be ruled out but the trend remains positive,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold steadied on Thursday after hitting a record high in the previous session as dismal US jobs data hammered the dollar, while increasing worries about a recovery in the pandemic-ravaged global economy kept demand solid for the metal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $2,042.14 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $2,055.10 on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $2,056.60.

Meanwhile, the dollar was under pressure after data showed US private payroll growth slowed sharply in July.

“On MCX, Gold may find support at Rs 54,800 level. One can buy below Rs 55,000 for a target of Rs 56,100. Meanwhile, support for silver is placed at Rs 73,000 and we may price to test Rs 76,500 levels soon,” Sajeja added.