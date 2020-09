Gold prices in India rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following positive momentum in the international spot prices on a weak dollar. Border tensions between India and China also supported the yellow metal prices, analysts said.

At 11:50 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.66 percent to Rs 52,040 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,701 and opening price of Rs 52,000 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.58 percent higher or bu Rs 1,116 at Rs 71,553 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,000 as compared to the previous close of Rs 70,437 per kg.

“Gold prices are rangebound while the immediate bias seems positive on a bearish dollar. The interest rates are likely to remain low which is supporting gold prices. On the domestic front, escalation of border tensions between India and China pushed the yellow metal higher,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold prices rose on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly two weeks, as the dollar slipped to multi-year lows on bets that US interest rates would stay lower for a longer period after the Federal Reserve's new policy framework, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,986.81 per ounce, after hitting its highest since August 19 at $1,989.19 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,995.20.

“Gold is expected to trade in a broader range of $1,940- 2,030. On the domestic front, as far as Rs 51,800 level is sustained, the gold price can rise towards 52,300 intraday,” Sajeja added.

However, a major upside in gold seems limited, he said.