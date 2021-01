Gold prices in India traded more than one percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following gains in international spot prices that climbed to an eight-week high as investors rushed for safe-haven buying amid rising COVID-19 cases globally. Silver prices also jumped over 2 percent.

At 11:35 am, gold futures for February delivery rose 1.19 percent to Rs 50,844 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,244 and the opening price of Rs 50,300 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.97 percent higher at Rs 69,466 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,499 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,123 per kg.

“The gold prices have breached the important level of $1,900. Concerns over fresh lockdowns in major countries amid rising coronavirus cases are supporting gold prices. Investment demand in the yellow metals is also increasing,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Global coronavirus cases continued to climb, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinting at tougher lockdown restrictions, while Japan was considered declaring a state of emergency for capital Tokyo and surrounding areas, a Reuters report said.

International gold prices started the new year on a high by notching an eight-week peak after surpassing the key $1,900 level on Monday, as a surge in COVID-19 cases and prospects of tougher coronavirus control measures lured investors to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 1.1 percent to $1,919.07 per ounce, having hit its highest since November 9 at $1,920.09, while US gold futures climbed 1.5 percent to $1,923.50.

The dollar remained weaker against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, while Nikkei was off the 30-year high milestone as possible tightening in coronavirus emergency rules for Tokyo weighed on sentiment.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 51,200 level while support is seen at Rs 50,400 level. Silver may face resistance at Rs 71,500 level and support at Rs 68,800 level,” Kedia added.

Analysts expect gold may test $1,940 levels and silver may test $28 levels soon.

“Mounting worries over the impact of the never-ending pandemic is expected to boost the demand for the safe haven, Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher in today’s session,” said Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.

According to Gupta, as of today, traders can buy gold at Rs 50,500 levels with a stop loss of Rs 50,200 levels for the target of Rs 51,300 levels. They can also buy Silver at Rs 69,000 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 68,000 levels and for the target of Rs 70,500 levels.