Gold prices in India traded higher above Rs 50,000 level on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following positive momentum in the international spot prices.

At 11:10 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.02 percent to Rs 50,150 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,138 and opening price of Rs 50,162 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.24 percent lower at Rs 60,251 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 60,610 as compared to the previous close of Rs 60,396 per kg.

“The dollar retreated from the two-months high level lending support to the precious metal prices. The developments over the new stimulus package from the US also supported gold prices,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

The dollar index was tepid, drifting away from a two-month high of 94.745 reached last week, supporting the gold prices. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“On MCX, Gold December contract may face resistance at Rs 50,500 level while support is seen at Rs 49,800 level,” Sajeja added.

International gold prices held steady on Tuesday as the US dollar retreated from a two-month high, with investors looking forward to the first U.S. presidential debate and developments on a new US coronavirus relief bill, Reuters reported.

Spot gold little changed at $1,880.01 per ounce. Prices rose 1.1 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day gain since late August. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,885.50.

“Falling dollar after a solid rally in the earlier week might support Gold prices in today’s session. Markets will have a keen eye on the first presidential election debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the November’20 elections. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher in today’s session,” said Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd.

As for today, Gupta suggests traders can buy gold at Rs 50,000 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49,600 levels for the target of 50,700 levels. Traders can also buy in Silver at Rs 60,500 levels, with the stop loss of 59,500 levels and for the target of 62,000 levels, he adds.

Meanwhile, a subdued Indian rupee amid volatility in the domestic equity market helped gains in the gold prices.