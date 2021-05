Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday as the international spot prices rose to near a 4-1/2-month high on a weak US dollar. Silver prices also traded higher.

At 11:50 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.30 percent to Rs 48,548 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,404 and opening price of Rs 48,450 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.74 percent higher at Rs 71,575 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,517 as compared to the previous close of Rs 71,049 per kg.

“Concerns over bitcoin is shifting the speculative money towards gold, thus lifting the yellow metal prices. A drop in US dollar and inflation worries in the US is further supporting the gold. Weakness in rupee is also contributing to the gains in domestic precious metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices climbed on Monday to hover near a 4-1/2-month high, supported by a weaker US dollar and growing inflationary pressure, while a slide in cryptocurrencies further lifted the safe-haven metal’s appeal, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,884.91 per ounce. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since January 8 at $1,889.75. US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,886.20 per ounce.

The dollar stood near its lowest levels in three months against the resurgent euro and other European currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

Rising US inflationary risks have spooked markets after data showed a rise in consumer prices and a pick up in factory activity, lifting gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6 percent to 1,042.92 tonnes on Friday.

Contributing to gold’s move, bitcoin fell 13 percent on Sunday, sending it down around 50 percent from the year’s high after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.

Further, lending support to gold prices was a weak rupee which traded lower against the US dollar amid volatility in the domestic equity market.

“Gold below $1,900 level looks rangebound. Hence, buy on drops should be deployed,” Kedia said.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 48,250 and resistance at Rs 49,100. Support for silver is seen at Rs 70,000 and resistance at Rs 73,000,” Kedia added.

