Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday tracking gains in international spot prices amid a weak dollar index and increasing safe-haven appeal due to surging COVID-19 cases, analysts said.

At 10:30 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.51 percent to Rs 46,846 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,608 and the opening price of Rs 46,680 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.55 percent higher at Rs 68,011 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,708 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,638 per kg.

“Weak dollar and loose monetary policy stance by central banks is supporting gold. On the domestic front, rising COVID-19 cases and weakness in rupee is lifting yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

Silver prices also gained on the back of a rally in base metal prices after China’s exports grew at a robust pace in March boosting the nation’s economic recovery as global demand picks up.

“The trend for precious metals remains positive. Hence, buying gold on dips is recommended,” Kedia added.

International gold prices edged higher on Thursday buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited US weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data for further clarity on the recovery in the world’s largest economy, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,738.38 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,739.20 per ounce.

The dollar held near a three-week low against rival currencies, while benchmark US Treasury yields ticked up after hitting a three-week low on Wednesday.

Investors now await the release of US weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data due later in the day.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 47,200 and support at Rs 46,300. Support for silver is placed at Rs 66,800 and resistance at Rs 69,200,” Kedia said.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: