Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 44,600 per 10 grams; buy on dips suggest analysts

Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday as the international spot prices recovered from a near nine-month low. Silver prices traded more than 1 percent higher.

At 11:55 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.16 percent to Rs 44,613 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,683 and opening price of Rs 44,756 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.12 percent higher at Rs 66,340 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 66,455 as compared to the previous close of Rs 65,603 per kg.

“The gold prices opened wit a gap-up after the US passed the COVID-19 relief stimulus package. The dollar also eased, which lent support to the yellow metal. However, strength in the Indian rupee kept a check on gold prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices rose on Monday, recovering from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, as a passage of the long-awaited $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief package boosted the metal’s appeal, said a Reuters report.

The US Senate on Saturday passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, likely from extensive stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,705.62 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on Friday. US gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,703.

US 10-year yields held below a one-year peak hit on Friday, while the dollar eased, supporting the yellow metal.

Meanwhile, retail consumers in India continued to buy up physical gold last week as prices retreated to a near one-year low, while lower rates also injected fresh activity in other hubs, especially Singapore.

“The outlook for gold prices remains positive and any drop in prices can be used as buying opportunity,” said Kedia.

According to Kedia, on MCX, gold may find support at Rs 44,380 level, while resistance is seen at Rs 45,000 level. Silver may face resistance at Rs 68,600 level and support is placed at Rs 64,500 level, he added.

Meanwhile, strength in Indian rupee amid buying in domestic equity markets limited the upmove in the gold prices.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory

Here are silver rates across major cities:

Source: Kedia Advisory