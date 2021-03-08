Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 44,600 per 10 grams; buy on dips suggest analysts Updated : March 08, 2021 12:03 PM IST US 10-year yields held below a one-year peak hit on Friday, while the dollar eased, supporting the yellow metal. Strength in Indian rupee amid buying in domestic equity markets limited the upmove in the gold prices. Published : March 08, 2021 12:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply