Gold rate today: Yellow metal tardes lower; buy on dips for a target of Rs 47,800, say experts

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday despite a positive trend in the international spot prices. Silver prices also traded lower.

At 12:00 pm, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.28 percent to Rs 47,405 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,538 and the opening price of Rs 47,438 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.32 percent lower at Rs 63,857 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 64,085 as compared to the previous close of Rs 64,063 per kg.

Strength in the rupee amid gains in the domestic equity market is driving the domestic precious metal prices lower, analysts said.

“Gold prices declined on a stronger rupee. However, the trend for precious metal prices remains bullish going ahead after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered no signal on when the central bank plans to cut its asset purchases and indicated it would remain cautious in any eventual decision to raise interest rates,” said Amit Sajeja, VP Research - Commodities & Currencies, Motilal Oswal.

According to Sajeja, gold may find support at $1,780 and resistance at $1,830. On MCX, immediate support is seen at Rs 47,100 and resistance at Rs 47,800, he added.

International gold prices rose to a nearly four-week high on Monday after US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on a stimulus tapering timeline and boosted hopes that interest rates may remain lower for longer, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was steady at $1,814.86 per ounce, after hitting its highest since August 4 at $1,820.50 earlier in the session. US gold futures edged 0.1 percent lower to $1,817.

“The precious metal registered immediate gain and breakout above $1,800/oz after Fed chairman sounded more cautious than other Fed officials on tapering, mentioning that the central bank could start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases this year. Powell’s comments created some selling in US dollar which has been positive for the gold,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

The near-term outlook is expected to remain positive, he added.

Powell’s dovish stance pushed the dollar index to a two-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors’ focus now shifts to the US nonfarm payroll data for August due on Friday, as Powell has suggested an improvement in the labour market is one major remaining prerequisite for tapering.