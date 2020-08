Gold prices in India rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday following gains in the international spot prices, but strength in rupee limited gains. Silver prices gained over 1 percent.

At 11:15 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.29 percent to Rs 51,051 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,902 and opening price of Rs 50890 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.09 percent higher at Rs 65,901 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 65,509 as compared to the previous close of Rs 65,190 per kg.

In the international market, gold rose on Friday, having declined over 1 percent in the previous session, as persistent concerns over the pandemic-led economic slump boosted the metal's appeal, although gains were restricted by a jump in US Treasury yields, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,936.64 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,943.20.

“The interest rates are expected to remain lower for a long time which will support international gold prices. However, gold prices will be volatile but the overall trend seems positive,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Meanwhile, strength in Indian rupee amid buying in domestic equity markets applied pressure on the yellow metal.

“On MCX, support for gold is placed at Rs 50,500 level while the next target is seen at Rs 51,600,” Kedia added.