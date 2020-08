Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday on short-covering amid a subdued trend in international spot prices, but analysts believe the strength in the yellow metal may not sustain.

At 11:30 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.20 percent to Rs 51,373 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,269 and opening price of Rs 51,350 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.23 percent higher at Rs 65,717 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 65,983 as compared to the previous close of Rs 65,569 per kg.

“Gold prices rose on short-covering. However, gold is on a correction mode after a sharp rally seen recently. Strength in equity markets may also pressurize gold,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold held steady on Tuesday as a softer dollar offset pressure from an equity rally while investors stayed away from taking big positions ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week.

Spot gold was flat at $1,932.15 per ounce. US gold futures were steady at $1,938.80

“Sell on rally is advised for gold. Gold may face resistance at $1,945 level while it may fall towards 1,915 per ounce,” Sajeja added.

Meanwhile, strength in Indian rupee amid buying in domestic equity markets limited gains in gold.

“On MCX, gold resistance for gold is placed at Rs 51,800 level and the next target is seen at Rs 50,900 level,” Sajeja said.