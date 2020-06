Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following a positive trend in the international spot prices as a rise in global coronavirus cases dented investor risk appetite and increased safe-haven demand for the yellow metal, analysts said.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.21 percent to Rs 48,405 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,305 and opening price of Rs 48,365 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.28 percent higher at Rs 49,375 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 49,445 as compared to the previous close of Rs 49,237 per kg.

“Concerns over the second wave of coronavirus infections increased safe-haven appeal for gold. The Comex gold breached important resistance levels of $1,750 per ounce. Dampened risk sentiment may lift international gold prices near $1,820 levels going ahead,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities.

Globally, gold prices rose as worries over a surge in COVID-19 infections dented optimism about a swift economic rebound, driving investors towards the safe-haven metal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,773.41 per ounce. Prices were $5.65 shy of a near eight-year high of $1,779.06, hit last week. US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,788.40 per ounce.

The outlook on global economic growth remains weak resulting in a bullish view for the gold prices, analysts added.

On the domestic front, gold prices were also supported by weak rupee amid selling in equity markets.

“On MCX, resistance for gold prices is placed at Rs 48,850 level while support is seen at Rs 48,000,” Kedia added.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)