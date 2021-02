Gold prices in India traded little higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking a positive momentum in the international spot prices, while silver prices jumped over 5 percent.

At 10:35 am, gold futures for February delivery rose 0.07 percent to Rs 49,370 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 49,337 and opening price of Rs 49,717 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 5.39 percent higher at Rs 73,460 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,650 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,706 per kg.

“Gold inched higher supported by stable US dollar while the rally in silver was led by speculative trade after the social media posts urging retail investors to buy silver mining stocks and ETFs backed by silver holdings,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the precious metal prices to remain volatile on Budget Day and any dip will be a buying opportunity. Investors will also watch for any changes in import duties on precious metals.

International gold followed silver higher to $1,852 an ounce, but has repeatedly stalled at resistance around $1,875.

Meanwhile, silver rallied for the third straight session on Monday, soaring as much as 7.4 percent to a near six-month peak, after social media posts since last week called for retail investors to flood into the market and pump up the precious metal’s prices, a Reuters report said.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 49,800 level, while support is seen at Rs 48,650 level. Silver may face resistance at Rs 75,600 level and support is placed at Rs 70,200 level,” Kedia said.

Stay tuned with all the live action and updates with our Budget 2021 Live blog.